Sweden rejects idea that powerful nations can do “as they please”

Sweden rejects idea that powerful nations can do “as they please”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard has strongly rejected the notion that great powers should be free to act without regard for international law — amid renewed U.S. threats related to Greenland and recent U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Speaking to Swedish Radio, Stenergard said Sweden will stand up for international law at a critical moment in global affairs and criticized comments from Washington about Greenland’s future, stressing that the island’s sovereignty should be respected, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

She also said Sweden sees the U.S. military action in Venezuela — including the capture of President Nicolás Maduro — as inconsistent with international law, echoing concerns raised by Denmark at a recent U.N. Security Council meeting.

The remarks come amid broader international unease over the U.S. actions in Venezuela and related geopolitical tensions involving Arctic territory and regional security.

News.Az