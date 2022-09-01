Sweden welcomes Brussels meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden welcomes the next meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, European Council President Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, which was held in Brussels on Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Welcome continued strong engagement by President of European Council Charles Michel and the 4th meeting between leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Important for EU to be part of the process for peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” Linde noted.

News.Az