Paris department store workers strike over Shein partnership

Workers at the Parisian department store BHV went on strike Friday to protest the company’s partnership with Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein, which plans to open a permanent retail space on the store’s seventh floor.

The deal between BHV’s owner, Societe des Grands Magasins (SGM), and Shein has sparked widespread criticism in France, including from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, over the retailer’s labor practices and environmental impact, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shein, founded in China in 2012, has become the world’s largest fast-fashion retailer, shipping inexpensive clothing directly from Chinese factories to more than 160 countries. The company has faced scrutiny from politicians, regulators, and rival retailers for poor working conditions, high carbon emissions, and limited transparency about its operations.

Since July, Shein has been fined a total of €191 million by French and Italian regulators and is now seeking to tighten compliance controls and rebuild its image.

The strike began at 3 p.m. local time near BHV, with five unions participating. Flyers distributed by workers said the Shein launch would damage BHV’s image and undermine French brands.

SGM did not immediately respond to requests for comment but previously said the partnership aimed to modernize BHV and attract younger shoppers.

A Shein spokesperson, Quentin Ruffat, said the planned space would boost foot traffic to BHV and benefit other retailers within the department store.

News.Az