Swedish actor Björn Andrésen dies aged 70

+ ↺ − 16 px

Björn Andrésen, the Swedish actor famed for his role as Tadzio in the 1971 film Death in Venice, has died at the age of 70, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cast at just 15, Andrésen became an international sensation after director Luchino Visconti described him as “the most beautiful boy in the world.”

Despite the acclaim, Andrésen later spoke of the emotional toll of early fame, describing his experience on the film as feeling “like an exotic animal in a cage” and saying it “screwed up my life quite decently.”

His death was announced by Kristian Petri and Kristina Lindström, directors of the 2021 documentary The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, which chronicled his life and career.

Andrésen was born in Stockholm in 1955 and faced personal tragedy early, losing his mother at age 10 and being raised by his grandmother, who encouraged him into acting and modeling.

News.Az