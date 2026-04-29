Two injured in London stabbing against Golders Green Jews - VIDEO

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Two people were injured in a stabbing attack in north London’s Golders Green, an area with a large Jewish population, in what community groups described as a targeted assault.

According to Shomrim, a suspect armed with a knife attempted to attack Jewish members of the public before being detained. The group said its patrol team helped restrain the man until police arrived, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Emergency responders from Hatzola treated the two victims at the scene. Their conditions have not been officially confirmed.

Officers from Metropolitan Police took the suspect into custody, reportedly using a taser during the arrest. Authorities have not yet released full details of the incident or the suspect.

Keir Starmer described the attack as “deeply concerning” and said an investigation is underway. He stressed the need for a strong response to such incidents, noting growing concerns about repeated attacks in the area.

The stabbing comes amid heightened tensions following recent incidents in the same neighborhood, including arson attacks targeting community-linked facilities.

Golders Green has been on edge in recent weeks, with police increasing patrols to reassure residents after a series of reported attacks. The latest incident adds to broader concerns over rising antisemitic incidents across the United Kingdom since late 2023.

Authorities are continuing their investigation as community leaders call for increased security and vigilance.

News.Az