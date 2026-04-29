Bangladesh announces major clean city initiative for Dhaka

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Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Wednesday presented a 12-point plan in parliament aimed at transforming Dhaka into a clean and green city.

The initiative includes measures such as converting waste into energy and launching large-scale tree plantation programs, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Responding to a question from a ruling party lawmaker, Rahman said that Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations are already implementing various projects to support the goal.

The plan comes amid persistent air pollution challenges in Dhaka, where air quality during the dry season often reaches “unhealthy” or “hazardous” levels. As part of the response, Rahman said weekly public awareness campaigns are being carried out alongside intensified cleaning efforts and mosquito control drives.

He added that the government is upgrading secondary waste transfer stations and encouraging environmentally friendly waste management practices, including landscaping, urban greening, and awareness graffiti campaigns.

On greening efforts, Rahman said tree plantation drives have been launched along roads and in open spaces, with a target of planting 500,000 trees across the city over the next five years.

He further noted that the Department of Environment and the Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority are jointly working to introduce modern bus services and expand the use of electric buses.

To address water pollution, he said effluent treatment plants have been made mandatory for industries.

Rahman expressed hope that these combined measures will gradually transform Dhaka into a cleaner and greener urban center.

News.Az