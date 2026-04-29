Don Colossus: $300,000 golden statue installed at Trump’s Doral golf course

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Standing at 15 feet tall, covered in gold and costing $300,000, a large statue of the President has been installed at his Florida golf course.





Dubbed ‘Don Colossus’, the gold statue depicts Donald Trump pumping his fist after his 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, News.Az reports, citing Metro.

But in February, the sculptor of the statue, Alan Cottrill, claimed he’s owed $75,000 for the intellectual property rights to the statue.

He was originally paid $360,000 by cryptocurrency group $PATRIOT for the work, but Cottrill claimed the group used the statue’s likeness to make coins. Even with the drama, the statue has been erected on Donald Trump’s Doral golf course in Miami. The Trumps have been trying to distance themselves from the actual coin – though apparently, not the statue.

Eric Trump, the President’s son, wrote on X: ‘We appreciate the support and enthusiasm, but we want to be crystal clear — we are not involved in this coin.’

But messages sent by statue organiser Pastor Burns found he wrote to his coworkers: ‘The president just asked me for pictures of his statue in gold leaf.’The statue was unveiled at a time when Trump is having his name and likeness added to buildings, documents and other highly visible tributes ahead of America’s semiquincentennial.

News.Az