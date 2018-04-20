Swedish DJ Avicii dies aged 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish DJ Avicii has died in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28, AzVision.az reports citing the Guardian.

His representative said in a statement: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, 20 April.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

DJ Calvin Harris tweeted: “Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x.”

In 2016, Avicii retired from live performing due to health reasons, having suffered from acute pancreatitis owing, in part, to excessive drinking. In 2014, Avicii had his gallbladder and appendix removed.

A documentary about the DJ’s career, Avicii: True Stories, was released last fall, chronicling his final world tour and his health struggles. It features peers like the DJs Tiesto and David Guetta, as well as musicians Chris Martin and Nile Rodgers. “Everybody knows Avicii but very few people know Tim,” said director Levan Tsikurishvili. “I think this documentary really shows Tim’s struggle and strength of character.”

Avicii last released new music in 2017, with his six-track EP Avīci (01). He was best known for hit songs like Wake Me Up and Levels, both of which peaked at number one on the Billboard list of top dance club songs. Twice-nominated for a Grammy Award, Avicii’s debut album True, released in 2013, premiered in the top ten in ten different countries.

News.Az

