Swiatek cruises into first Wimbledon final with dominant win over Bencic

+ ↺ − 16 px

No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek of Poland comfortably defeated Switzerland’s 35th-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-0 in their Wimbledon semifinal clash on Centre Court Thursday.

In a showdown between two first-time semifinalists at Wimbledon, Swiatek sealed the victory in just 1 hour and 12 minutes to advance to her first career final at the tournament, News.Az reports, citing WTA Tennis.

Former World No. 1 Swiatek has not won a title since 2024 Roland Garros over a year ago, but she is now a victory away from returning to the winner's circle here on the grass of Wimbledon -- her least successful Grand Slam before this year.

Suddenly, five-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek is posting outstanding results on turf this season. She made her first grass-court final at Bad Homburg two weeks ago, and is now into her second final on the surface -- at the grass-court major, no less.

Despite her previous misgivings on grass at tour level, Swiatek has to feel confident in a Grand Slam final on any surface. She is a perfect 5-0 in Grand Slam singles finals -- leading to four titles at Roland Garros (2020, 2022-24) and one at the 2022 US Open.

Swiatek will now face No. 13 seed Amanda Anisimova of the United States for the Wimbledon ladies' singles title on Saturday. Stunningly, they have never faced each other on the pro tour. They met once as juniors in 2016, and Swiatek won.

News.Az