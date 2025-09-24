Armenian Investigative Committee reveals details on Parakar murder case

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the enlarged Parakar community, Volodya Grigoryan, and police officer Karen Abrahamyan were killed on the spot, investigator Artak Hovhannisyan of the Investigative Committee of Armenia’s Department for Especially Important Cases said.

A report of gunfire in the village of Merdzavan, Armavir region, was received on September 23 at 23:50. According to the Interior Ministry, the victims were Volodya Grigoryan, elected head of the enlarged Parakar community in March this year, and Karen Abrahamyan, an officer of the Ararat regional criminal police. Abrahamyan, a friend of Grigoryan, was not on duty at the time of the incident. Another victim, Artsrun Galstyan, underwent surgery and his life is not in danger, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The masked man who opened fire has not yet been found. All necessary investigative and evidentiary actions are currently being carried out in this direction,” Hovhannisyan told reporters on Wednesday.

He said that Grigoryan was in the yard of his home but declined to provide further details in the interests of the investigation.

According to the investigator, during the inspection of the crime scene, surveillance camera footage, traces, and other material evidence significant to the case were collected, and several people were questioned.

Hovhannisyan also noted that within the framework of the criminal proceedings, several lines of inquiry have been put forward, which will be investigated.

