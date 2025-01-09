Swiss national found dead by suicide in Iranian prison

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Swiss national arrested in Iran and accused of espionage took their own life in prison on Thursday, according to the chief justice of Iran's Semnan province, as reported by the judiciary news agency Mizan, News.az reports citing Reuters .

"This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in the Semnan prison. This Swiss citizen had been arrested by the security agencies for spying ... and their case was being investigated," Mohammad Sadeq Akbari said.Mizan gave no further detail about the Swiss national's identity and added that efforts to revive the prisoner were unsuccessful.In recent years, Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security.Switzerland plays an important intermediary role between Washington and Tehran as it represents American interests in Iran and shares messages between the two countries.

