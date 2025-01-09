- News
- Swiss National
Tag:
Swiss National
-
Cryptocurrency campaigners have stepped up calls for the Swiss National Bank to buy bitcoin, saying the global economic turmoil triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs made it more important for the central bank to diversify its reserves.24 Apr 2025-17:30
-
-
-
-
A Swiss national arrested in Iran and accused of espionage took their own life in prison on Thursday, according to the chief justice of Iran's Semnan province, as reported by the judiciary news agency Mizan, News.az reports citing Reuters.09 Jan 2025-20:25
-