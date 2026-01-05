Yandex metrika counter

Switzerland freezes Maduro assets immediately

Switzerland announced it will freeze all assets held by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his associates “with immediate effect.”

The Swiss Federal Council said the move aims to prevent an outflow of funds. It added that if future legal proceedings show the assets were illicitly acquired, Switzerland will work to ensure they benefit the Venezuelan people, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.


