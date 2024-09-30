Switzerland, Italy redefine Alpine border due to melting glaciers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Switzerland and Italy have officially redrawn part of their border in the Alps due to the effects of climate change, particularly the melting of glaciers.

Part of the area affected will be beneath the Matterhorn, one of Europe's tallest mountains, and close to a number of popular ski resorts, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Large sections of the Swiss-Italian border are determined by glacier ridgelines or areas of perpetual snow, but melting glaciers have caused these natural boundaries to shift, leading to both countries seeking to rectify the border.Switzerland officially approved the agreement on the change on Friday, but Italy is yet to do the same. This follows a draft agreement by a joint Swiss-Italian commission back in May 2023.Statistics published last September showed that Switzerland's glaciers lost 4% of their volume in 2023, the second biggest loss ever after 2022's record melt of 6%.An annual report is issued each year by the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (Glamos), which attributed the record losses to consecutive very warm summers, and 2022 winter's very low snowfall. Researchers say that if these weather patterns continue, the thaw will only accelerate.On Friday, Switzerland said that the redefined borders had been drawn up in accordance with the economic interests of both parties.It is thought that clarifying the borders will help both countries determine which is responsible for the upkeep of specific natural areas.Swiss-Italian boundaries will be changed in the region of Plateau Rosa, the Carrel refuge and Gobba di Rollin - all are near the Matterhorn and popular ski resorts including Zermatt.The exact border changes will be implemented and the agreement published once both countries have signed it.Switzerland says that the approval process for signing the agreement is under way in Italy.

News.Az