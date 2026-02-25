Switzerland to pay $56,000 to Crans-Montana fire victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Swiss government announced on Wednesday it will provide 50,000 Swiss francs ($56,000) to each severely injured survivor and the families of victims of the New Year’s Eve bar fire in Crans-Montana. The blaze at Le Constellation bar killed 41 people and injured over 100.

The Federal Council described the payment as a solidarity contribution aimed at giving swift financial support and showing compassion. It will apply to each deceased individual as well as those hospitalized, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin said the government shares the victims’ desire for truth and justice, promising to investigate how the tragedy occurred and why it could have been prevented. Witnesses and prosecutors said the fire likely started when sparkling candles ignited foam soundproofing in the bar’s basement.

Most victims were teenagers, and many were foreigners, including people from France and Italy. 115 people were injured in total.

The government also plans to fund roundtables and out-of-court settlements, contributing up to 20 million francs to avoid lengthy legal battles, and will allocate 8.5 million francs to cantons to cover extraordinary costs. Authorities say the move follows a review identifying gaps in existing support systems for large-scale disasters.

