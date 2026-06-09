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Massive gas explosion reported in Kizilyurt, Dagestan - VIDEO

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Massive gas explosion reported in Kizilyurt, Dagestan - VIDEO
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A massive gas explosion has rocked Kizilyurt, Dagestan, following the suspected rupture of a local gas pipeline.

Authorities are responding to the incident, assessing damage, and ensuring the safety of residents in the area, News.Az reports, citing social media reports.

The incident site has been cordoned off, and the evacuation of residents from nearby buildings is being considered, according to media reports.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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