Switzerland unveils innovative floating solar project in the Alps

Switzerland is setting a new standard in renewable energy with its innovative floating solar panel project in the Alps.

The country is gaining international attention for this cutting-edge photovoltaic initiative, which utilizes floating solar panels to capture solar power in high-altitude reservoirs. This advancement is particularly notable as nations worldwide increasingly embrace renewable energy sources like wind and solar to reduce fossil fuel dependency, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Switzerland is taking a significant leap forward by adopting floating solar panels, a relatively novel technology that promises both environmental and practical benefits. Since 2019, Romande Energie, a Swiss company, has been spearheading an ambitious project on Lac des Toules, a high-altitude reservoir located approximately 1,810 meters above sea level.This reservoir now hosts a floating solar farm with a capacity of nearly 448 kW, featuring 35 platforms of bifacial solar panels. Remarkably, these panels cover just two per cent of the reservoir’s surface area. The floating platforms are designed to stay on the water from June to December, coinciding with the reservoir’s full capacity due to snowmelt, and are positioned on the ground from January to May. Research conducted by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences highlights the project’s impressive environmental impact.The floating solar panels are expected to recover their energy investment in just over two years. Additionally, the system demonstrates a significant reduction in carbon footprint, emitting approximately 94 grams of carbon dioxide per kWh—substantially lower than traditional solar installations.Switzerland’s floating solar project on the Alps marks a major advancement in sustainable energy solutions. By utilizing high-altitude reservoirs, the country is not only generating clean energy but also addressing potential water evaporation issues during drought periods. This innovative approach positions Switzerland at the forefront of the global energy transition, offering valuable insights and benefits for future renewable energy projects.

