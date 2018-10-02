‘Symphony of Caspian Treasures’ exhibition launched at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in London - PHOTOS

Last Tuesday, 25 September 2018, saw the launch of a joint exhibition ‘Symphony of Caspian Treasures’ by Caspia Contemporary Gallery and Azerbaijani Women’s Ass

It was attended by distinguished guests, such as an Ambassadors, senior members of the diplomatic corps, art industry experts and art collectors.

The exhibition featured four outstanding artists from Azerbaijan, namely Vugar Muradov, Hajimirza Farzaliyev, Jalal Aghayev, and Emin Gahramanov.

The goal of the exhibition was to demonstrate Azerbaijani artists’ unique styles, colors and techniques to the London art scene. The concept of the exhibition was not just about the art, it was also about the artists, their lives and experiences. It was about bringing the story behind the art to London.

Caspia Contemporary Gallery’s concept was inspired by the lack of consistent representation of Azerbaijani art in London. As the gallery’s co-founder Elnara Shikhlinskaya noted, ‘We knew from the very start that we have chosen a hard path to success, yet we were absolutely ready to take on and overcome all challenges along the path.’

All four artists are exhibited in London for the first time in their careers. ‘Incredible feedback we received from the attendees, especially from London art critics surpassed all our expectations’ says Ms. Shikhlinskaya.

Caspia Contemporary Gallery is currently developing joint projects between British and Azerbaijani artists, and working towards launching research initiatives into the history and style of Azerbaijani art.

News.Az

