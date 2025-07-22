Synovus Financial weighs merger options after drawing interest - Bloomberg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Synovus (NYSE: ) Financial Corp. is considering strategic options including a potential merger after attracting interest from other parties, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The Columbus (WA:), Georgia-based regional bank, which operates throughout the southeastern United States, has engaged a financial adviser and has recently conducted merger discussions with at least one competitor, said the sources, who requested anonymity because the information is not public.

The bank’s deliberations are still in progress, and there is no guarantee that Synovus will move forward with any transaction, the sources indicated.

