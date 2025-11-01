Syrian president to make historic White House visit, join anti-ISIS coalition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will travel to Washington on Nov. 10 to sign documents formally bringing Syria into the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State, marking the first time a Syrian head of state has visited the White House, News.az reports citing CNN.

Tom Barrack, the U.S. special envoy to Syria and ambassador to Türkiye, announced the planned visit Saturday while speaking to reporters at the Manama Dialogue conference in Bahrain. He said Syria would "hopefully" join the coalition during the visit, which will include a meeting between al-Sharaa and President Donald Trump.

The development follows weeks of diplomatic contacts conducted through Barrack's office to formalize Syria's membership in the anti-ISIS alliance.

News.Az