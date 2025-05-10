Syrian president visits Bahrain to strengthen regional relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Bahrain on Saturday in his first official visit to the country, according to Syria’s state-run news agency.

Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, son of Bahrain’s king, welcomed al-Sharaa upon his arrival in Manama, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The visit is al-Sharaa’s sixth to an Arab country and his eighth international trip since taking office in January 2025. His earlier stops included Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and France.

His regional tour follows a major political shift in Syria after longtime leader Bashar Assad fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending nearly 25 years in power and bringing an end to Baath Party rule that began in 1963.

Observers say al-Sharaa’s visits aim to restore Syria’s regional ties and strengthen its diplomatic standing in the post-Assad period.

News.Az