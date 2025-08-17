Syria’s al-Sharaa calls for unity, accuses Israel of stoking unrest in the south

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa holds a joint press conference following a meeting with the Turkish president, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, February 4, 2025. (OZAN KOSE / AFP)

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Sunday pledged that reunifying the war-torn country must be achieved through dialogue rather than violence, while accusing Israel of stirring unrest in the south. His remarks came as hundreds of people protested in Sweida, following Druze-Bedouin clashes, with demonstrators calling for self-determination in the Druze-majority province.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that the effort to reunify his country after years of civil war "should not be through bloodshed," rejecting any notion of partition and accusing Israel of interfering in the south, News.Az informs via France 24.

His remarks, released by state TV on Sunday, came as hundreds demonstrated in south Syria's Sweida province, denouncing sectarian violence last month and calling for the right to self-determination for the Druze-majority province.

"We still have another battle ahead of us to unify Syria, and it should not be with blood and military force... it should be through some kind of understanding because Syria is tired of war," Sharaa said during a dialogue session involving notables from the northwest province of Idlib and other senior officials.

"I do not see Syria as at risk of division. Some people desire a process of dividing Syria and trying to establish cantons... this matter is impossible," he said according to a recording of the meeting, distributed overnight by state media.

"Some parties seek to gain power through regional power, Israel or others. This is also extremely difficult and cannot be implemented," he said.

At the protest in Sweida, some demonstrators waved the Israeli flag and called for self-determination for the region.

News.Az