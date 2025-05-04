Tel Aviv airport closed after rocket attack from Yemen VIDEO

According to the state television and radio company Kan , the airport is currently unable to accept aircraft for landing and does not allow flights.

Air raid sirens sounded in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, on Sunday, May 4, due to rocket fire from Yemen. The Israeli army reported attempts to intercept a rocket launched by Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement.

Israeli media then began broadcasting footage from Ben Gurion Airport showing a rising column of smoke. Police are now working at the site of the alleged rocket fall to rule out additional threats.

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, large forest fires broke out in the Eshtaol forest on the outskirts of Jerusalem , forcing the evacuation of some communities and the closure of roads. The Israeli government has asked several European countries for assistance.