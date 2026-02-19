Telegram denies Russian claims of encryption breach

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram said it has found no evidence that its encryption has been breached, strongly rejecting claims by Russian authorities that foreign intelligence services can access messages sent by Russian soldiers.

In a statement, the messaging platform described the allegation as a “deliberate fabrication,” suggesting it was aimed at justifying potential moves to restrict Telegram and push users toward a state-controlled messaging alternative, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company insisted its security systems remain intact and that it has not identified any compromise of its encryption technology.

The dispute highlights rising tensions between global tech platforms and governments over data security, surveillance concerns, and control of digital communications, particularly in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russian officials had alleged that foreign intelligence agencies were able to intercept messages on Telegram, raising alarm about operational security for military personnel.

News.Az