Telegram has never shared private messages, Durov says

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has said that the messenger has never disclosed a single byte of private messages in its 12-year history.

"In its 12-year history, Telegram has never disclosed a single byte of private messages," he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In accordance with the EU Digital Services Act, if provided with a valid court order, Telegram would only disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of criminal suspects, not messages, Durov added.

