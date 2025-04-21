Yandex metrika counter

Telegram has never shared private messages, Durov says

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov has said that the messenger has never disclosed a single byte of private messages in its 12-year history.

"In its 12-year history, Telegram has never disclosed a single byte of private messages," he said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In accordance with the EU Digital Services Act, if provided with a valid court order, Telegram would only disclose the IP addresses and phone numbers of criminal suspects, not messages, Durov added.


