Telegram's Durov slams WhatsApp's encryption as 'biggest consumer fraud'
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Source: Reuters
Pavel Durov, co-founder of Telegram, blasted WhatsApp over alleged privacy practices, describing the messenger's encryption as the biggest consumer fraud, News.Az reports.
"WhatsApp’s “encryption” may be the biggest consumer fraud in history — deceiving billions of users," Durov wrote on Telegram.
"Despite its claims, it reads users’ messages and shares them with third parties. Telegram has never done this — and never will," he added.
By Nijat Babayev