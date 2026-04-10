Telegram's Durov slams WhatsApp's encryption as 'biggest consumer fraud'

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Pavel Durov, co-founder of Telegram, blasted WhatsApp over alleged privacy practices, describing the messenger's encryption as the biggest consumer fraud, News.Az reports.

"WhatsApp’s “encryption” may be the biggest consumer fraud in history — deceiving billions of users," Durov wrote on Telegram.

"Despite its claims, it reads users’ messages and shares them with third parties. Telegram has never done this — and never will," he added.

News.Az