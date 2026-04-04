Durov says Russia VPN block caused payment chaos

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Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, has claimed that Russia’s efforts to block Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) triggered disruptions in a domestic payment system, causing widespread inconvenience for users.

The comments came after reports of payment failures across parts of Russia, which reportedly affected everyday services and digital transactions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Durov, attempts to restrict VPN access led to what he described as a “massive banking failure,” as users increasingly relied on tools to bypass digital restrictions.

The disruption reportedly caused chaos for some consumers, with the Moscow metro temporarily allowing free entry due to payment system issues. In another case, a regional zoo asked visitors to pay in cash after digital payments failed.

News.Az