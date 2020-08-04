TABIB: No shortage of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is no shortage of tests in Azerbaijan to detect coronavirus cases, said Ravana Aliyeva, spokesperson for the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

She was commenting on observations about shortage of the tests in the country.

According to the spokesperson, the bodies responsible for conducting the tests are provided with them in sufficient volumes.

Earlier, social networks have disseminated information reported that some local polyclinics refuse to visit patients with suspected coronavirus allegedly due to the shortage of tests.

Currently, tests for detecting coronavirus are carried out by certain polyclinics. In connection with the pandemic, the authorities to control the activities of these polyclinics have been transferred to the Ministry of Health.

News.Az