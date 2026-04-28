Taiwan on high alert as Chinese warships detected near Penghu islands

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China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, sends its warships and warplanes into the waters and skies around the island on an almost daily basis .

Taiwan has spotted two Chinese warships operating in waters near the Penghu islands in the Taiwan Strait and has sent its own naval and air forces to keep watch, the defence ministry in Taipei said, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, sends its warships and warplanes into the waters and skies around the island on an almost daily basis, to the condemnation of the Taiwanese government.

While Taiwan's defence ministry offers daily updates of the locations of Chinese military aircraft, it only rarely gives details of where Chinese warships are operating, generally only when it detects aircraft carriers, as happened last week.

Late Monday, the ministry said a Chinese destroyer and a frigate had entered waters to the southwest of the Penghu islands, home to major Taiwanese navy and air bases and close to the Taiwan side of the strait.

Taiwan's military "closely monitored the formation and responded appropriately using naval and air forces", the ministry added, without elaborating.

News.Az