Taiwan reports detecting 47 Chinese aircraft and 7 naval vessels near its shores

Taiwan announced on Saturday that 47 Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels, and one official ship were detected operating around the island nation.

According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 41 out of the People’s Liberation Army aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern, and eastern air defense identification zone, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

They were detected until 6 a.m. local time (2200GMT), said the ministry, adding that they have monitored and “employed aircraft, navy ships and coastal missile systems in response to detected activities.”

An air defense identification zone is a designated area of international airspace extending beyond a nation's sovereign borders where aircraft identification is required for national security purposes.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, does not recognize the median line or the air defense zone. Taipei, however, has insisted on its independence since 1949.​​​​​​​

