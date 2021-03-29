Tajik President receives Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has received Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

The sides discussed issues of comprehensive development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Recalling with pleasure his visits to Azerbaijan, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon particularly emphasized the development path of the country in recent years. He invited President Ilham Aliyev to pay an official visit to Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon hailed Azerbaijan's assistance to Tajikistan in the fight against COVID-19. He stressed that Azerbaijan had created special conditions for the transportation of Tajikistan goods during the pandemic, expressing gratitude to the Azerbaijani side in this regard.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to President Emomali Rahmon. The minister briefed the President of Tajikistan on the current situation in the region, including the destruction caused by Armenia in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the damage caused to Azerbaijan's historical and cultural heritage, as well as the work done by the Azerbaijani government to rebuild and restore these territories.

News.Az