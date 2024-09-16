Tajikistan and Kazakhstan ink financial cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tajikistan’s Ministry of Finance and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Finance have signed a cooperation plan, according to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Finance.

The document was signed by Dauren Kenbeil, Vice Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan, and Yusuf Majidi, First Deputy Minister of Finance of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan's Astana.During a working visit, a delegation from Tajikistan's Finance Ministry explored Kazakhstan’s advancements in digitalizing state financial systems, financing the education sector, and automated public procurement systems. The delegation also reviewed the operations of Kazakhstan's Electronic Financial Center.The parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between their finance ministries and confirmed their readiness to continue such experience-exchange initiatives.

News.Az