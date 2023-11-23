Tajikistan to host SPECA Week in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, SPECA week (UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia) will be held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, News.Az reports.

The countries of SPECA are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

Azerbaijan joined the programme, which was established in 1998, in 2002, and is one of the active members of the SPECA. The goal of the programme is to support the countries in their efforts for economic development, cooperation and integration into the world economy.

