Taliban criticizes transfer of former military helicopters to US

The Taliban-run Defense Ministry on Saturday expressed opposition to the transfer of former Afghan military helicopters from Uzbekistan to the United States, insisting that the aircraft should be returned to Afghanistan.

“The fact that these helicopters are being transferred to the United States for any reason is unacceptable to us, because the people of Afghanistan have the right to defend their rights and question such actions,” the statement read, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Taliban called on neighboring countries to respect the rights of Afghans and urged the U.S. to facilitate the return of the helicopters to Afghanistan rather than creating obstacles.

Earlier, Uzbek media reported that seven Black Hawk helicopters, flown to Uzbekistan by Afghan pilots during the Taliban’s takeover in 2021, have been returned to the United States. The transfer was disclosed during an event at the Uzbek Embassy in Washington, D.C., commemorating the 33rd anniversary of Uzbekistan’s Armed Forces, according to the news outlet Kun.uz.

