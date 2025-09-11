Taliban helicopter crashes in central Afghanistan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

ATaliban military helicopter crashed in the central province of Ghor on Wednesday afternoon, the Taliban’s Defense Ministry confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft struck a mountain while en route to Tulak district, citing a technical failure, News.Az reports, citing Amu TV.

The helicopter was carrying several Taliban officials at the time, the ministry said.

No one was killed or injured in the crash, and all passengers “are in full health,” the ministry added.

Local sources told Amu TV that among those on board was the Taliban’s minister of mines.

