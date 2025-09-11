Yandex metrika counter

Taliban helicopter crashes in central Afghanistan - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Taliban helicopter crashes in central Afghanistan - VIDEO
Photo: Amu TV

ATaliban military helicopter crashed in the central province of Ghor on Wednesday afternoon, the Taliban’s Defense Ministry confirmed.

In a statement, the ministry said the aircraft struck a mountain while en route to Tulak district, citing a technical failure, News.Az reports, citing Amu TV.

The helicopter was carrying several Taliban officials at the time, the ministry said.

No one was killed or injured in the crash, and all passengers “are in full health,” the ministry added.

Local sources told Amu TV that among those on board was the Taliban’s minister of mines.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      