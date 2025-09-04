Taliban reports sharp rise in earthquake deaths in eastern Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has surged to 2,205, according to the Taliban government.

The increase, from more than 1,400 deaths reported on Tuesday, coincides with rescuers being hampered by harsh weather and rugged terrain, while aid agencies warned of dwindling resources, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck several provinces in a mountainous and remote area of the country near the Pakistan border, at around 11.47pm (8.17pm UK time) on Sunday.

Afghanistan's deadliest earthquake in years levelled villages, destroying thousands of homes, and trapping people under rubble. At least 3,640 people have been injured.

The majority of casualties have been in Kunar, where many live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said rescue and search efforts were continuing: "Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing."

More than 6,700 homes have been destroyed, authorities have said.

News.Az