Taliban publicly flog man in Takhar over adultery charge

The Taliban flogged a man accused of adultery in northeastern Takhar province on Sunday, continuing their practice of public corporal punishment.

The punishment was carried out Sunday in Darqad district, according to Taliban statement, which did not disclose the individual’s identity, News.Az informs via Amu.Tv.

The court said the man was sentenced to five years in prison and received 39 lashes.

The latest flogging follows similar punishments carried out a day earlier, when three people, including two women, were publicly whipped in Ghazni and Herat provinces.

According to the Taliban’s Supreme Court, nearly 100 people, including several women, have been flogged in different provinces of Afghanistan in less than a month.

International human rights organizations and the United Nations have repeatedly condemned the Taliban’s use of corporal punishment and called for an end to the practice.

