Taliban says Afghan women's rights are protected

On International Women's Day, the Taliban issued a statement asserting their commitment to safeguarding the rights of Afghan women, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on his official X account, stating that the ''Islamic Emirate assumes full responsibility for the provision and safeguarding of the rights of Afghan women.''

Without directly referencing International Women's Day, Mujahid said that dignity, honor, and legal rights for women remain a priority for the Taliban government.

He claimed that Afghan women ''live in security, both physically and psychologically''and that their ''fundamental rights'' — such as autonomy in marital decisions, dowry entitlements, and inheritance — are protected.

