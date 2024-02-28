Yandex metrika counter

Talks between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to continue tomorrow

  • Politics
Discussions between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Berlin will continue tomorrow, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, News.az reports.

On February 28, the next round of negotiations began between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft “Bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations.”

Negotiations continued after a trilateral meeting in Berlin with the participation of the German Foreign Minister.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

