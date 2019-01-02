TANAP, STAR Refinery among most important energy projects in Turkey: minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and STAR Refinery, implemented by Azerbaijan, are among the most important energy projects in Turkey, said Fatih Donmez, minister of energy and natural resources, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

He said the projects are of strategic importance for Turkey, Azerbaijan, and also for Europe.

Donmez noted that approximately $6.3 billion were invested in the construction of STAR Refinery.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which will transport gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The opening of STAR Refinery took place on Oct. 19 in Izmir, Turkey.

The refinery will produce naphtha, ultra low sulfur diesel fuel, jet fuel, petroleum coke, liquefied gas and other products. The refinery will not produce gasoline and fuel oil. The plant plans to process such grades of oil as Azeri Light, Kerkuk and Urals.

The share distribution in the project is as follows: 60 percent is owned by Rafineri Holding (the company is 100 percent owned by SOCAR Turkey Energy) and 40 percent is held by SOCAR.

