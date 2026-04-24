Japan’s Nikkei closes at all-time high on tech rally

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Tokyo stocks ended higher on Friday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index closing at another record high, supported by gains in heavyweight technology shares that tracked advances in U.S. counterparts, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 575.95 points, or 0.97%, from Thursday to finish at 59,716.18. The broader Topix index edged up 0.21 points to close at 3,716.59.

On the Prime Market’s top tier, mining, marine transportation, and glass and ceramics product stocks were among the main gainers.

Semiconductor-related shares helped lift the Nikkei, mirroring strength in U.S. peers amid optimism over earnings prospects for artificial intelligence-related businesses.

In contrast, the Topix index moved narrowly around the previous day’s closing level.

News.Az