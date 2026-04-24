Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures mixed amid Israel-Lebanon truce extension

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Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq futures moved in different directions on Friday after President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks, amid ongoing tensions in the US-Iran standoff.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) rose 0.5% as technology stocks showed resilience despite geopolitical uncertainty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) were broadly flat, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) slipped 0.2% after a losing session on Wall Street.

The extended pause in Israel-Lebanon hostilities has raised hopes that US-Iran peace talks could advance, particularly given progress on a key issue for Tehran. However, Trump’s strong social media statements are seen as complicating diplomatic efforts amid a fragile truce, while tensions around the blockaded Strait of Hormuz remain elevated.

Oil prices edged higher as concerns over supply constraints persisted. Brent crude (BZ=F) futures approached $100 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) climbed above $96.

Meanwhile, tech earnings remain a key focus for investors. Intel (INTC) shares surged in extended trading after reporting a strong outlook and beating first-quarter earnings expectations. On Thursday, Texas Instruments (TXN) jumped sharply following a major earnings beat, marking its strongest gain in 25 years and signaling that the AI-driven investment cycle could benefit even legacy chipmakers amid the expansion of Big Tech data centers.

Looking ahead, investors are watching earnings from Procter & Gamble (PG), HCA Healthcare (HCA), and Norfolk Southern (NSC), along with the final April reading of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.

News.Az