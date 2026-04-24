Gold too expensive? Brides choose ‘one gram’ instead

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As gold prices hit record highs, a quiet but powerful shift is unfolding across South Asia’s wedding culture. For generations, gold jewelry has symbolized status, security, and dignity for brides. Now, for many families, it has become simply unaffordable.

Instead, a growing number of brides are turning to “one gram gold”—jewelry made from base metals and coated with a thin layer of real gold. It looks identical to traditional pieces but costs a fraction of the price, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In places like Kashmir, gold is more than decoration. It often determines how a bride is perceived in her new family.

Uzma Bashir, a 29-year-old accountant preparing for her summer wedding, checks gold prices daily—sometimes even waking up at night to track them.

She earns less than $100 a month. Buying even a single gold ring would take nearly three months of her salary.

“I didn’t want to burden my parents,” she says. “But I can’t afford real gold anymore.”

Her situation is becoming increasingly common across the region.

Gold prices have surged dramatically in recent years, disrupting long-standing wedding customs. In India alone, demand for gold jewelry dropped significantly as prices climbed.

Jewellers across major markets report a clear shift: customers are abandoning pure gold in favor of alternatives like gold-plated designs, lower-carat options, or imitation jewelry.

“One gram gold has been a lifesaver,” Bashir explains. “It looks real, and no one can tell the difference.”

From New Delhi to Dhaka and Karachi, imitation jewelry markets are thriving.

In Bangladesh, where incomes remain modest, gold has become out of reach for most families. Instead, shoppers are turning to affordable pieces that mimic traditional designs.

These items can cost just a few dollars for simple earrings, while full bridal sets remain dramatically cheaper than real gold.

Beyond affordability, safety is also a factor. Some women prefer imitation jewelry to avoid the risk of theft during large weddings.

Families are adapting quickly. Many now mix old gold pieces with newer imitation designs to maintain appearances while reducing costs.

In Pakistan, jewellers say gold sales have dropped sharply, with many buyers switching to gold-plated or lower-carat jewelry. For many, real gold is now reserved only for the wealthy.

“It’s not that we don’t want gold,” one shopper explains. “We just can’t afford it anymore.”

For some brides, imitation jewelry offers a compromise—allowing them to enjoy the look of traditional wedding gold without financial strain.

But not everyone accepts the change.

For others, gold still carries deep emotional and cultural value that substitutes cannot replace. In some cases, rising costs have even affected marriage prospects, as families struggle to meet expectations tied to gold dowries.

Jewellers say attitudes are slowly evolving. Gold is increasingly seen as an investment rather than a necessity for weddings.

At the same time, affordable alternatives are gaining social acceptance, especially among younger couples.

The result is a transformation that reflects broader economic realities: tradition adapting under pressure.

Gold may still symbolize wealth and status—but for many brides today, looking the part no longer requires owning the real thing.

News.Az