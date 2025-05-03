Tanzania, Malawi end trade standoff after diplomatic talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzania and Malawi on Friday ended their trade standoff after bilateral discussions that reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening trade, fostering economic cooperation, and resolving existing issues, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

A jointly-signed communique issued on Friday after a bilateral meeting between senior officials of the two countries said they agreed to lift trade restrictions, pledging to finalize legal frameworks required for the signing of the Simplified Trade Regime Agreement (STRA).

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing the relevant legal framework for the STRA and to implementing it upon completion of domestic legal processes by May 30, said the communique signed by Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Malawian Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Gladys Tembo.

According to the communique, Malawi appreciated Tanzania's decision to lift the import ban on plant and plant products from Malawi, which Tanzania imposed on April 23.

In reciprocity, the government of Malawi committed to issuing an administrative instrument to the relevant authorities to facilitate imports and exports between the two countries, with effect from the date of this communique, said the communique.

Tensions began in March after Malawi imposed restrictions on selected agricultural produce from Tanzania, escalating in April when Tanzania implemented reciprocal measures.

Tanzania also imposed similar restrictions on South Africa, which had blocked agricultural imports from Tanzania.

However, in a public notice issued on April 25, Tanzanian Minister of Agriculture Hussein Bashe confirmed that the restrictions had been suspended, effective April 23.

The ban was officially lifted on April 26 following diplomatic overtures from Malawi and South Africa, aimed at fostering dialogue and strengthening cooperation.

