Tariffs for consumption of gas increased in Georgia

In Tbilisi the tariff for the consumption of natural gas will increase by 0.5 tetri and in the regions - by 11 tetri.

More specifically, the tariff for consumption of 1 cubic meter in Tbilisi will be 46.153 tetri and in the regions – 57 tetri.

The Georgian National Energy Regulation Company (GNERC) held a meeting recently in reaction to the application of gas distribution companies, which submitted an application to GNERC in the beginning of 2017 with the request to increase the tariff for consumption of natural gas, Agenda.ge reported.

The new tariff which was set by the GNERC will come into force from July 20 to December 31.

