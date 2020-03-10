Task Force: 312 of quarantined people due to coronavirus discharged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The medical examination of the persons admitted in the quarantine zones established at various hospitals in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the Azerbaijan Republic and to detect cases of contracting this infection is being continued, the Operative Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told APA.

According to recommendations of the World Health Organization, the quarantined persons are passed through a relevant medical examination, at the same time the samples are taken from them for laboratory analyses, and their health condition is kept under control. The persons with the confirmed contraction of the infection are immediately transferred to hospitals functioning in a special mode, and relevant measures are being taken in regard to their treatment.

According to the information as of March 10, 312 persons whose contraction of the infection hasn’t been confirmed by medical examination and laboratory analyses and whose health condition doesn’t raise suspicion have completed their quarantine period and have been released.

Currently, the medical examination of other quarantined persons is being continued.

