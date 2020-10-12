TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman donated to Fund for Assistance to Azerbaijani Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman transferred 50 thousand dollars to the Fund for Assistance to the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that the Fund for Assistance to the Armed Forces was established by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on August 17, 2002, to ensure the development of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the level of modern requirements, to strengthen their material and technical base and to finance necessary social measures.



The Fund is financed at the expense of funds received on a voluntary basis from legal entities and individuals operating in the territory of Azerbaijan and other receipts not prohibited by the legislation with the purpose of financial assistance for strengthening the material-technical and social base of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

