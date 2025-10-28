Tata Trusts rift: Noel Tata blocks Mehli Mistry re-appointment, legal battle looms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Noel Tata and senior trustees block Mehli Mistry’s re-appointment at Tata Trusts, deepening governance tensions in the philanthropic entities controlling Tata Sons, with a legal challenge expected.

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, along with vice chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, has blocked the re-appointment of Mehli Mistry as a permanent trustee, deepening divisions within the philanthropic entities that control Tata Sons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The vote split — three opposed, three in favor (Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata, Jehangir H.C. Jehangir) — marks a departure from the Trusts’ usual consensus-driven approach. Under Tata Trust rules, trustee appointments and removals require unanimous consent, making the move highly contentious.

Mistry, a close confidant of late Ratan Tata, is expected to challenge the decision in court, citing a previous agreement from October 17, 2024, to make all trustees permanent.

The standoff highlights deepening governance challenges at Tata Trusts, which collectively control over 51% of Tata Sons. The dispute follows earlier tensions, including the removal of Singh from the Tata Sons board in September, exposing fissures in the conglomerate’s promoter group.

Legal experts note that Mistry has the right to seek recourse, potentially triggering prolonged litigation within India’s most influential philanthropic network.

News.Az