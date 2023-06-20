Tax revenues in Azerbaijan's regions increase: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tax revenues in Azerbaijan’s regions increased by 21 percent from January to March 2023, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“In the first three months of 2023, the tax revenues in regions rose by 21 percent, compared to the relevant period of 2022, reaching 353.1 million manats,” the minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 4.8 billion manat ($2.8 billion) from January through March 2023.

Tax revenues to the state budget increased by 74.8 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

News.Az