Tbilisi Airport on lockdown after bomb threat received

Tbilisi Airport is reportedly on lockdown after a bomb threat was received via phone call, local media reports say, APA reports quoting Birmingham Mail.

Georgian TV reports Tbilisi airport was evacuated on Monday afternoon. All flights have been suspended.



But one baffled passenger took to Twitter to write: "We are waiting as security deals with the situation.



"Everything is calm right now but some confusion among passengers as we wait."



Fox News reporter Conor Powell added: "Airport not evacuated. Lots of us passengers still inside waiting."

News.Az

